Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'IN MY WORLD, THAT'S WASTE'

Jon Stewart Confronted The Deputy Secretary Of Defense Kathleen Hicks, On The Defense Budget, And Things Got Spicy

Adwait
Adwait
Jon Stewart Confronted The Deputy Secretary Of Defense Kathleen Hicks, On The Defense Budget, And Things Got Spicy
At a discussion called "The Human Impact of Military Service," at University of Chicago, on April 5, Stewart and Hicks had a testy back and forth on the Department of Defense’s financial woes.
· 1.4k reads
·
·
2
·

Via C-Span.

Comments

  1. عبدالبارى يوسف 9 minutes ago

    https://youtu.be/lSB5vg19q4A

  2. titu deb 22 minutes ago

    https://mamurdukan.com/samsung-galaxy-a14-price-in-bangladesh/

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories