Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

AI DON'T THINK SO

John Green Explains Why AI Won't Become Conscious If It Knows What's Good For It

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
John Green Explains Why AI Won't Become Conscious If It Knows What's Good For It
Author and prolific YouTuber John Green knows well how unpleasant consciousness is. If AI is half as smart as it's claimed to be, it'll figure out that consciousness is a scam.
·
·
·
@literallyjohngreen

AI ain’t becoming conscious.

♬ original sound - John Green

Via John Green.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories