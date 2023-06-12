Popular
'i don't think we've really done that yet'

Jim Morrison Talks Wanting To Write Joyful Music In This '60s Interview

Darcy Jimenez
Jim Morrison Talks Wanting To Write Joyful Music In This '60s Interview
The Doors frontman discusses moving away from the band's "gloomy" sound in this clip from the 1968 documentary "The Doors Are Open."
Via Zsákai Zsolt.

Comments

  Fred van Leeuwen

    as high as a kite or worse.
    But I like the music. Not the "interview"

    as high as a kite or worse.

