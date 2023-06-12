'i don't think we've really done that yet'
Jim Morrison Talks Wanting To Write Joyful Music In This '60s Interview
Via Zsákai Zsolt.
'i don't think we've really done that yet'
Via Zsákai Zsolt.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
as high as a kite or worse.
But I like the music. Not the "interview"
as high as a kite or worse.