'i act because... i get to play the fool'

Jeremy Levick Gets An Epiphany While Talking About Acting On 'The Hollywood Recorder's Actors Roundtable'

Comedians Jeremy and Rajat teamed up with Justin Theroux, Vince Edgehill, Stephen Cofield Jr. and Stu Li to talk about their journey in showbiz in this "Actor's Roundtable" spoof.
Watch the full show here:


