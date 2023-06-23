Jandro Is The 'Penn And Teller Fool Us' GOAT, Here's All Five Times He Tricked The Magic Duo

Jandro is a mysterious magician from Spain, who is just called Jandro, like Beyoncé. He's so energetic and childlike it's hard to believe he is a master fooler and tactician when it comes to tricking both the audience, and magic legends Penn and Teller.

The point of "Penn and Teller's Fool Us" on the CW is to stump hosts Penn Jillette and Teller with a magic trick of some sort. If they can guess how you did it, you lose. But if they can't figure out how you did it, you win a trophy. Contestants' success rate tends to hover at around less than 20 percent, and it's very hard to fool two guys who seemingly know everything about the magic industry.

Here is the timeline of all of his victories, and the proof that he is the best magician to ever consistently fool the best duo to ever do it.

The first time he won the trophy with LEGOs

The second time he won the trophy, with more LEGOs

The third time he won the trophy with giant dominoes

The fourth time he won the trophy with a jet plane

The fifth time he won the trophy with coins

And here's another show legend Helen Coghlan, who was the first person to fool Penn and Teller five times.