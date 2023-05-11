Popular
BACK IN BUSINESS

Jake Tapper Summed Up Donald Trump's CNN Town Hall In Less Than 60 Seconds

Adwait
Jake Tapper Summed Up Donald Trump's CNN Town Hall In Less Than 60 Seconds
Donald Trump was hosted by CNN for a town hall which went on for over an hour and was quite predictable. Jake Tapper summed Trump's claims and behavior up in less than a minute.
Via Twitter.

