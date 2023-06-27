Popular
Amanda Seyfried Is Still Confused Why Her Husband Put A Tap Above The Stove

Amanda Seyfried gave Architectural Digest a tour of her New York City pied-à-terre, which has a dining table that she's had forever, a lot of toilet art and some sentimental carpets.
Via Architectural Digest.

Comments

  1. Kris 20 minutes ago

    It's a tap for filling up large pots without carrying them from sink to stove

