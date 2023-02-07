Popular
If You Can Decipher What The WeWork Guy Just Got Funded For, That Money Should Go To You Instead

The former WeWork CEO recently received $350 million from storied Bay Area VC firm a16z for "Flow," a glorified service apartment company slash messy co-op.
Neumann, enshrined in pop culture as one of the most absurd bosses of recent times, is re-branding the rental experience and has secured over 3,000 apartments in Nashville, Atalanta, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Here's what he wants people to sign up for.


