'I Do Not Care': Taylor Swift Says 'Speak Now' Release Not Attack On John Mayor

Taylor Swift is preparing to re-release her 3rd studio album, "Speak Now" on July 7th.

However, the Grammy-singer is letting the Swifties know ahead of time that "Dear John" is not a call for action.

"As we lead into this album coming out, I would love for that kindness and that gentleness to extend onto our internet activities." Swift said at her sold out show Friday night in Minneapolis.

"I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music," Swift said.

This will be Taylor's 3rd re-release following the "Taylor's Version" releases of both her "Fearless" and "Red" albums; the later earning her a Grammy for the 10-minute version of "All Too Which" - a ballad infamously linked to her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal.

"Dear John" has since gained momentum online following the #MeToo movement, with many now commenting on the appropriateness of Taylor's past relationship with John Mayor as she was 19 at the time he was 31.

"Dear John, I see it all now that you're gone," the song's lyrics read. "Don't you think I was too young to be messed with? The girl in the dress who cried the whole way home, I should've known."

Mayor's party has not released any statements following Swift's concert announcement. Meanwhile, "Dear John" is still listed as the fifth track on the album, a spot the singer infamously reserves for heartbreak ballads.