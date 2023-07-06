Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

time to relax

How To Unlock A Tight Neck In Under 90 Seconds

Joel Leal
Joel Leal
How To Unlock A Tight Neck In Under 90 Seconds
All you need is love... plus a hot water bottle.
·
·
·

The secret is in the hot water bottle, which you shall use to beat anyone giving you this tension. We're just kidding, please don't do that.

Via drjonsaunders.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories