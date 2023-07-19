Popular
'Chekhov's Gun'

How To Create An Oscar Winning Villain

Joel Leal
Joel Leal
How To Create An Oscar Winning Villain
Hopkins' portrayal as Hannibal Lecter used a movie trope called "Chekhov's gun" to capture his dark desires.
The Oscar-winning film, "Silence of the Lambs" utilized every aspect of cinematography to create a dynamic screenplay adaption.

Staring Sir Anthony Hopkins' as Hannibal Lecter, this portrayal used sound design, camera work, and a cinema technique called "Chekhov's gun" to capture his commanding presence and dark desire for power and respect.

For the director, Jonathan Demme, the script's dynamics between Lecter and the protagonist focuses on their conflicting needs and wants - all while establishing Lecter's ability to instill fear and fascination in his victims.

Via Nerdstalgic.

