Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

KALE ME BY YOUR NAME

How To Bring The Best Out Of Kale, According To Science

Adwait
Adwait
How To Bring The Best Out Of Kale, According To Science
Dan Souza explains how to cook and eat Kale if you're looking for new ideas.
· 432 reads

Dan Souza, from America's Test Kitchen, explains what makes Kale a unique leafy green and the things you should do to it in order to maximize its potential.



Via America's Test Kitchen.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories