How One 'Arthur' Episode Perfectly Explained PTSD To Millennials

"Arthur", an iconic and exceptional children's show from the late-90's, tackled many serious issues during it's run on PBS.

In one special episode, the show runners decided to use a school fire as an allegory for the 9/11 attacks. Hoping to make it relatable to both those directly impacted and those who didn't understand or witness the tragedy.

Discussing survivors guilt, PTSD, and more with great allegory, the audience follows Arthur and his friends as they cope differently to the "school fire."

Perhaps the most important message of the episode though, is the emphasis to children that may not understand their own trauma responses that it's always okay to seek help and talk about it.

Via Seasons.