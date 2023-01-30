Highlights From Lionel Messi's First Big Interview Since Winning The World Cup

Argentina's World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi was interviewed by Andy Kusnetzoff in his first lengthy media chat since leading Argentina to victory on December 18, 2022.

In this thread, Redditor u/101008 translated Messi's comments to English, and transcribed his words in great detail. Here are the highlights.

If he felt a World Cup victory coming

His talk with the kids and wife during the cup

What he told Argentina's last penalty taker, who scored the winning goal

Why he decided to taunt the Dutch coach and call one of their players 'dumb'

How he actually broke Instagram

The home celebration hangover left him sunburnt and feverish for two days

Watch the full interview:

Via Urbana Play 104.3 FM. All translations via 101008.