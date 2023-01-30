Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

HE MANAGES HIS OWN INSTA?!

Highlights From Lionel Messi's First Big Interview Since Winning The World Cup

Adwait
Adwait
Highlights From Lionel Messi's First Big Interview Since Winning The World Cup
Journalist Andy Kusnetzoff sat down with Leo Messi for a nice post-World Cup chat, and Redditor 101008 translated some of the highlights from their 45-minute conversation, including how Messi broke Instagram.
· 492 reads

Argentina's World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi was interviewed by Andy Kusnetzoff in his first lengthy media chat since leading Argentina to victory on December 18, 2022.

In this thread, Redditor u/101008 translated Messi's comments to English, and transcribed his words in great detail. Here are the highlights.


If he felt a World Cup victory coming

His talk with the kids and wife during the cup

Celebrating with the team cook

What he told Argentina's last penalty taker, who scored the winning goal

Why he decided to taunt the Dutch coach and call one of their players 'dumb'

How he actually broke Instagram

The home celebration hangover left him sunburnt and feverish for two days

Watch the full interview:

Via Urbana Play 104.3 FM. All translations via 101008.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories