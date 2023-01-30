HE MANAGES HIS OWN INSTA?!
Highlights From Lionel Messi's First Big Interview Since Winning The World Cup
Argentina's World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi was interviewed by Andy Kusnetzoff in his first lengthy media chat since leading Argentina to victory on December 18, 2022.
In this thread, Redditor u/101008 translated Messi's comments to English, and transcribed his words in great detail. Here are the highlights.
If he felt a World Cup victory coming
His talk with the kids and wife during the cup
Celebrating with the team cook
What he told Argentina's last penalty taker, who scored the winning goal
Why he decided to taunt the Dutch coach and call one of their players 'dumb'
How he actually broke Instagram
The home celebration hangover left him sunburnt and feverish for two days
Watch the full interview:
Via Urbana Play 104.3 FM. All translations via 101008.