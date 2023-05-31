Helen Coghlan Is The Only Magician Who's Fooled Penn And Teller Five Times

Escapes, illusions, tricks — it doesn't matter. Coghlan beats them every time.

Helen Coghlan is a magician from Australia who is the very first person to win "Penn & Teller's Fool Us" five times. The point of the show is to stump hosts Penn Jillette and Teller with a magic trick of some sort. If they can guess how you did it, you lose. But if they can't figure out how you did it, you win a trophy.

Contestants' success rate tends to hover at around less than 20 percent, and it's very hard to fool two guys who seemingly know everything about the magic industry. But Coglan did it! Not once or twice, but five times. With tricks, escapes and illusions — both big and small — let's take a trip through memory lane to see what makes her so special.

When she fooled them the first time with milk

When she fooled them a second time with chains

When she fooled them a third time with some handsome boys

When she fooled them a fourth time with some nice ladies

When she fooled them a fifth time with some more milk