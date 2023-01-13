Guy Pulls Off A Ridiculous Balancing Beverage Stunt With A Glass Of Guinness

Another day on the Internet, another day of guys being dudes.

In this clip, a man, who we will assume is Welsh because the clip comes from a Welsh-leaning Twitter account, demonstrates a crafty one-handed drink-guzzling trick.

He seems to enjoy Guinness, but this feat replicated with a glass of juice would be just as impressive.

Why? And why are they always Welsh? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rRPH50lVTO — Welsh Bollocks 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@welshbollocks) January 10, 2023

Via Twitter.