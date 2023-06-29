How To Grow 'Cowboy' Toiler Paper Out Of A Shockingly Toxic Plant

Native to Europe, Asia and Africa, the Mullein plant is said to have strong, soft leaves perfect for toilet paper.

Nicknamed "cowboy toilet paper," the plant has been used for a variety of things, including torch material in the Middle Ages. Today though, while the leaves might get you out of trouble... the seeds, are a different story.

Used as a fish paralyzer by indigenous people, the powder of the Mullein plant would cause the fish to float to the surface. However, it has since been banned in all 50 states as the chemical process is known to deoxygenate the water, eventually killing all life.

It should be noted that this fishing method was only used by indigenous people as a last resort during times of great starvation.

