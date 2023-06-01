Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

UNBELIEVABLE

'Bake Off' Judges Call Reese's Cups, America's Favorite Candy, 'Peanut Chalk'

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
'Bake Off' Judges Call Reese's Cups, America's Favorite Candy, 'Peanut Chalk'
Paul and Prue make faces at some of the most delectable treats from the US, but they do seem to like Flamin' Hot Cheetos more than we'd expect.
·
·
·

We've covered how Reese's Cups top the charts here in the States, so this is brutal to hear.

Via Bon Appétit.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories