BUT WHAT ABOUT HOTLANTA

Why Is 'Georgia' The Name Of Both A US State And A Country?

Grant Brunner
Why Is 'Georgia' The Name Of Both A US State And A Country?
While the "named after George" explanation works for the state, the etymology of the country is actually a bit more complicated.
@human.1011 Replying to @hudson maybe but probably not related #linguistics #language #etymology #georgia ♬ original sound - human1011

Via human1011.

