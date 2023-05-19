Baby, dime la verdad
Frank Ocean, Ronaldinho Make Cameos In Music Video For The New Bad Bunny Single 'Where She Goes'
Bad Bunny has released his latest single “Where She Goes” along with music video featuring a quick cameo from Frank Ocean, who appears riding on the back of a motorcycle. The Stillz-directed clip also includes brief appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Dominic Fike, Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, Isabella Manderson, Julian Consuegra, Juliana Nalú, Sabrina Zada, and Ysham Avdulahi in the California desert.
Via Pitchfork.