Fox News Anchor Jesse Watters Gets Roasted By His Mother On Debut 'Primetime' Night

Like most mothers, Jesse's began by saying how proud she was of him before reading him to filth.
Fox News anchor Jesse Watters was in hot waters with his mother, just one night into his new job. "We are so proud of you and your accomplishments and you’ve worked so hard," his mother said before beginning her rant.

"Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies and talk about that.” his mother began.

Watters tried to interrupt his mom, saying his goal is to keep “other people’s interest away from children’s bodies," but she went on, taking subtle jabs at his now fired coworker, Tucker Carlson.

“I knew this was a bad idea,” Watters said.

Ending on a positive note, Watters's mother concluded by reminding her son about dinner time to which he replied, "We have to go now, this is just how it is at home."

No word yet on the menu, but if there was anyone getting served that night... it was Jesse.

