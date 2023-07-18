Fox News Anchor Jesse Watters Gets Roasted By His Mother On Debut 'Primetime' Night

Fox News anchor Jesse Watters was in hot waters with his mother, just one night into his new job. "We are so proud of you and your accomplishments and you’ve worked so hard," his mother said before beginning her rant.

"Perhaps you could suggest that your people take less interest, for example, in other people’s bodies and talk about that.” his mother began.

Jesse Watters' mom (who is a Democrat) calls in to weigh in on his first night in his 8 pm show:



"Do not fall into any conspiracy rabbitholes. We do not want to lose you. ... There really has been enough Biden-bashing and [Hunter's] laptop is old." pic.twitter.com/Nn8udb83sr — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) July 18, 2023

Watters tried to interrupt his mom, saying his goal is to keep “other people’s interest away from children’s bodies," but she went on, taking subtle jabs at his now fired coworker, Tucker Carlson.

“I knew this was a bad idea,” Watters said.

Ending on a positive note, Watters's mother concluded by reminding her son about dinner time to which he replied, "We have to go now, this is just how it is at home."

No word yet on the menu, but if there was anyone getting served that night... it was Jesse.

If you're like me and were dying to know how this clip ends, there's more!



Watters's mom: "You could encourage that Bedminster friend of yours to return to his earlier career on television. Everyone in his audience could wear a red hat." https://t.co/gsoJEMs2bG pic.twitter.com/W3AUi2MXDQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2023

