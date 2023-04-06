Popular
Protesters Target BlackRock's Paris Office To Fight French Pension Reforms

Adwait
Adwait
The investment company's Paris office, which has no involvement with the government policy, was stormed by protesters with flairs and smoke bombs to fight the French government's pension reforms.
Videos from Paris show the office of BlackRock, an American multi-national investment company, being stormed with people holding red flairs and smoke bombs to protest France's plan to raise its retirement age from 62 to 64, which they did without a parliamentary vote.

A teacher told Retuers that BlackRock was targetted because of its association with private pension funds — the company has no relationship or ties to the French pension reforms.


Comments

