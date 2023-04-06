PEOPLE'S POWER
Protesters Target BlackRock's Paris Office To Fight French Pension Reforms
Videos from Paris show the office of BlackRock, an American multi-national investment company, being stormed with people holding red flairs and smoke bombs to protest France's plan to raise its retirement age from 62 to 64, which they did without a parliamentary vote.
A teacher told Retuers that BlackRock was targetted because of its association with private pension funds — the company has no relationship or ties to the French pension reforms.
🔴 Les cheminots envahissent la multinationale #BlackRock contre la réforme des retraites. #greve6avril pic.twitter.com/L4wxsR025E— Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) April 6, 2023
🔴EN DIRECT— QG le média libre (@LibreQg) April 6, 2023
Des manifestants envahissent le siège de #BlackRock à Paris #greve6avril #reformedesretraites@LucAuffret pour @LibreQg pic.twitter.com/ieutW8u8aF