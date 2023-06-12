Popular
The 'Final Fantasy 16' Demo Is Live Now, Here's Everything You Need To Know

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
The 'Final Fantasy 16' Demo Is Live Now, Here's Everything You Need To Know
The first mainline "Final Fantasy" in seven years launches on June 22, but you can play the opening hours right now on PS5. Here's the vital info you need to hit the ground running.
Get hours of entertainment for free with the "Final Fantasy 16" demo on PS5. Even better, your progress rolls into the full game.

Via GameSpot.

