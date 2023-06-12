FOCUS ON THE FANTASY
The 'Final Fantasy 16' Demo Is Live Now, Here's Everything You Need To Know
Get hours of entertainment for free with the "Final Fantasy 16" demo on PS5. Even better, your progress rolls into the full game.
Via GameSpot.
