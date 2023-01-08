Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

from 'fight club' to 'marmaduke'

TikTok Teens Invent New Game: Speedrunning Movie Recommendations

Jared Russo
Jared Russo
TikTok Teens Invent New Game: Speedrunning Movie Recommendations
This new trend HAS to take off, right? It's like six degrees of Kevin Bacon, but better, because it's more skill intensive.
· 220 reads

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories