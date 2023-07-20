Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

it's a scary world after all

Explore This Abandoned Disney Park Ironically Called 'Discovery Island'

Joel Leal
Joel Leal
Explore This Abandoned Disney Park Ironically Called 'Discovery Island'
Once a tropical getaway, this abandoned Disney property sits just 0.5 miles away from Magic Kingdom. (From 2018)
·
·
·

Disney's Discovery Island was once a wildlife-themed park back in 1974 located at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. A sanctuary for various exotic animals and birds, visitors once had a unique opportunity to observe and learn about wildlife up close in person.

However, due to declining attendance and the opening of Disney's Animal Kingdom in 1998, the park closed to the public in 1999. Today, it serves as exploration destination for adventurous individuals not phased by time, or the law as this activity is illegal trespassing.

Via Mattsonswa.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories