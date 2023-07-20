Explore This Abandoned Disney Park Ironically Called 'Discovery Island'

Disney's Discovery Island was once a wildlife-themed park back in 1974 located at Walt Disney World Resort in Bay Lake, Florida. A sanctuary for various exotic animals and birds, visitors once had a unique opportunity to observe and learn about wildlife up close in person.

However, due to declining attendance and the opening of Disney's Animal Kingdom in 1998, the park closed to the public in 1999. Today, it serves as exploration destination for adventurous individuals not phased by time, or the law as this activity is illegal trespassing.

Via Mattsonswa.