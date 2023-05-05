YIKES
Video From Trump's Deposition Released, Shows Him Answering Questions About Carroll's Allegation
Donald Trump's deposition video, from the civil rape case brought forth by E. Jean Carroll, was released on Friday. The video was recorded in October 2022. NY Mag's Victoria Bekiempis has reported on the full clip, parts of which have surfaced online. In one clip Trump can been seen confusing his former wife Maria Maples with Carroll.
A rush of E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump exhibits have been released — including the former president's video deposition.— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 5, 2023
Here's an excerpt where Trump mistakes Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples.
Background, @LawCrimeNews: https://t.co/SqzCH2RjpY pic.twitter.com/IIkbCBGCNL
This just in: Donald Trump’s videotaped deposition in E. Jean Carroll’s civil rape and defamation lawsuit has been released.— Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) May 5, 2023
In the October interview, Trump disparaged Carroll as a “nut job” and inaccurately quoted her saying she “loved it” about the alleged assault. pic.twitter.com/WP5qJIyoeY
NEW: Unsealed Donald Trump video deposition shows he told E. Jean Carroll attorney Robbie Kaplan of @KaplanHecker:— Frank G. Runyeon (@frankrunyeon) May 5, 2023
"You wouldn't be a choice of mine, either, to be honest with you. I hope you're not insulted. I wouldn't under any circumstances have any interest in you." pic.twitter.com/0vqLkcJefm
In the deposition, Trump defended his comments on the "Access Hollywood" video and appeared not to know what the word "swoon" means. pic.twitter.com/0RhW6yx1Zu— Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) May 5, 2023
Kaplan quoted Trump’s “grab ‘em’” comment in the “Access Hollywood” tape, and he said, “Historically, that’s true with stars.”— Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) May 5, 2023
“It’s true with stars that — that they can grab women by the pussy?”
“If you look over the last million years, I guess that’s been largely true.” pic.twitter.com/iet18Us3x5
In Carroll v. Trump trial, yesterday Inner City Press filed a formal letter for exhibits - and sealed motions - to be released https://t.co/Fw9JE1wLTt…Now some exhibits have been - here's deposition in Twitter bite-sized (2:20) version 1/x pic.twitter.com/lli9cgR7aO— Inner City Press (@innercitypress) May 5, 2023
The jury set to begin deliberating early next week watched most of this yesterday.— Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) May 5, 2023
Trump was highly combative under questioning by Carroll’s attorney @kaplanrobbie. pic.twitter.com/JtQYUzmhKI
SEE IT: Trump's video deposition in E. Jean Carroll's civil rape case against him. Via @intelligencer https://t.co/w7wxjVVRlX— Victoria Bekiempis (@vicbekiempis) May 5, 2023