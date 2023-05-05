Popular
Video From Trump's Deposition Released, Shows Him Answering Questions About Carroll's Allegation

Adwait
Video From Trump's Deposition Released, Shows Him Answering Questions About Carroll's Allegation
Video of Donald Trump's deposition from the E. Jean Carroll litigation against him has been uploaded online.
Donald Trump's deposition video, from the civil rape case brought forth by E. Jean Carroll, was released on Friday. The video was recorded in October 2022. NY Mag's Victoria Bekiempis has reported on the full clip, parts of which have surfaced online. In one clip Trump can been seen confusing his former wife Maria Maples with Carroll.


