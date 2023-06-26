Popular
Doctor Gives Four Tips On Avoiding 'Quack' TikTok Health Trends

Doctor Gives Four Tips On Avoiding 'Quack' TikTok Health Trends
So... your friend has sent you yet another TikTok influencer's medical advice.
With the rise of TikTok, countless "wellness influencers" have taken to the app to promote "one-fix" health solutions.

Dr. Idz has a master's in nutritional research and these four tips on avoiding dangerous health advice on TikTok.

  1. They blame a single food or habit for the rise in chronic disease we see today, often with ingredients like seed oils or sugar

  2. They speak in absolutes when giving statements, (ex: "These are the worst food for your guts").

  3. They impley their knowledge is based on research without citing said research.

  4. They push you to distrust traditional medicine while selling you a line of unregulated and untested supplements.

Via Dr. Idz.

