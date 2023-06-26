medical school vs. tiktok college
Doctor Gives Four Tips On Avoiding 'Quack' TikTok Health Trends
With the rise of TikTok, countless "wellness influencers" have taken to the app to promote "one-fix" health solutions.
Dr. Idz has a master's in nutritional research and these four tips on avoiding dangerous health advice on TikTok.
Protecting both your health and your wallet.
They blame a single food or habit for the rise in chronic disease we see today, often with ingredients like seed oils or sugar
They speak in absolutes when giving statements, (ex: "These are the worst food for your guts").
They impley their knowledge is based on research without citing said research.
They push you to distrust traditional medicine while selling you a line of unregulated and untested supplements.
Via Dr. Idz.