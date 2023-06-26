Doctor Gives Four Tips On Avoiding 'Quack' TikTok Health Trends

With the rise of TikTok, countless "wellness influencers" have taken to the app to promote "one-fix" health solutions.

Dr. Idz has a master's in nutritional research and these four tips on avoiding dangerous health advice on TikTok.

Protecting both your health and your wallet.

They blame a single food or habit for the rise in chronic disease we see today, often with ingredients like seed oils or sugar They speak in absolutes when giving statements, (ex: "These are the worst food for your guts"). They impley their knowledge is based on research without citing said research. They push you to distrust traditional medicine while selling you a line of unregulated and untested supplements.

Via Dr. Idz.