Who Would Have Guessed Billie Eilish Would Work So Well In An Official 'Diablo IV' Trailer?

Grant Brunner
Unexpected soundtrack aside, this new gameplay trailer has us excited to jump in and slaughter some demons in early June.
"Diablo IV" launches on June 6, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Via GameTrailers.

