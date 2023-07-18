John Mayer Closes Dead & Company's Last Show With An Amazing Version Of 'Althea'

Dead & Company, the successor to the Grateful Dead, wrapped up their 'Final Tour' with an unforgettable sold-out show at San Francisco's Oracle Park. The band, featuring surviving members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, alongside John Mayer and other talented musicians, delighted fans with beloved classics and a mesmerizing drone performance.

The tour marked the end of an era for the band, but their timeless songs will endure through the connections and experiences shared by generations of fans.

Via GamblerTweets.