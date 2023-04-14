YIKES
Dave Ramsey's Classic Caller, The Couple With Roughly $760K In Non-Mortgage Debt, Has Resurfaced Online
Dave Ramsey, a financial expert whose company has been accused of firing people for having premarital sex, reposted a clip from 2018 where a couple called in asking for debt advice.
The two of them had accrued nearly $760,000 in non-mortgage debt, and ask Ramsey "how to get debt-free without filing for bankruptcy."
This is absolutely INSANE holy mother of god pic.twitter.com/HskGvE3qex— ACE CRISTIAN JAVIER 🇵🇷 (@sportynory) April 11, 2023