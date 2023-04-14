Popular
Dave Ramsey's Classic Caller, The Couple With Roughly $760K In Non-Mortgage Debt, Has Resurfaced Online

Adwait
Dave Ramsey's Classic Caller, The Couple With Roughly $760K In Non-Mortgage Debt, Has Resurfaced Online
Back in 2018, a couple called Dave Ramsey with help figuring out how to navigate their $760,000 debt, and Ramsey's recent repost of the call has been viewed millions of times again.
Dave Ramsey, a financial expert whose company has been accused of firing people for having premarital sex, reposted a clip from 2018 where a couple called in asking for debt advice.

The two of them had accrued nearly $760,000 in non-mortgage debt, and ask Ramsey "how to get debt-free without filing for bankruptcy."


