thank goodness for science
They Stuffed Bagels With Cream Cheese. Once Again, All Hail Us Lazy People
Behold the stuffed-crust bagel https://t.co/XcouETF0nq pic.twitter.com/fpm2QOEshl— CNN (@CNN) April 16, 2023
Via CNN on Twitter.
