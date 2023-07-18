Could You Survive This 72-Hour Train Ride From Los Angeles To New York City?

Believe it or not, the United States used to have the largest and wealthiest rail system in the world. Vox video producer Dean Peterson took a harrowing 72-hour journey in an Amtrak from Los Angeles to New York City, to show its current state.

From getting kicked in the head one night to taking in breathtaking views the next day, Peterson answers the question, "what happened to this once luxurious transportation system?" and ponders if there's anything more Americans can do with our current underfunded, inefficient rail network.

Via Vox.