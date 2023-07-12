Popular
sorry, greg!

Comedian Roasts 'Waiting For Mr. Right' In New Comedy Special

Joel Leal
Joel Leal
Comedian Roasts 'Waiting For Mr. Right' In New Comedy Special
"It's just gonna be some guy named Greg in a graphic t-shirt."
Comedian Leslie Liao's new special "Fixing Straight Men" isn't afraid to call out marriage or the men's graphic t-shirt isle at Target.

Via Don't Tell Comedy.

