America's Favorite Botanist Joey Santore Was Floored After Seeing A Giant Snapping Turtle Up-Close

Botanist Joey Santore is back with a dispatch from the Chicago River — this time with footage of Chonkosaurus, the giant snapping turtle.
If you're unfamiliar with the great Joey Santore, he's answered noobs' questions, always dropped knowledge, never skimped on presentation and also taken us along his travels.

Recently he found a Chicago River Snapper turtle and recorded the moment for his fans.

Santore said that he thought the turtle was about 60 pounds.


