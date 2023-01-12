Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'THAT'S YOUR YACHT?!'

Charlie From 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Now Just Chills On A Yacht

Adwait
Adwait
Charlie From 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Now Just Chills On A Yacht
One of the earliest kids to go viral on YouTube shows off the yacht he now camps in from time to time.
· 1.3k reads

Charlie Davies-Carr, the younger sibling from the "Charlie bit my finger," video shows off his yacht, which presumably came from cashing in on his early YouTube virality. Copies of the video exist on YouTube, but the original was taken down after the clip was auctioned as an NFT, for $760,999, in 2021.


@tedzhar What Does Charlie ‘Bit My Finger’ Do For a Living? #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #charlie #charliebitmyfinger #youtube #og #viral #youtubecelebrity #youngboy #famous #clout #love #live #laugh ♬ original sound - Ted Zhar

Via TikTok.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories