Charlie From 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Now Just Chills On A Yacht
Charlie Davies-Carr, the younger sibling from the "Charlie bit my finger," video shows off his yacht, which presumably came from cashing in on his early YouTube virality. Copies of the video exist on YouTube, but the original was taken down after the clip was auctioned as an NFT, for $760,999, in 2021.
Via TikTok.