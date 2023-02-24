'i had no clue i had a wisconsin accent'
Charlie Berens's Comedy Special Is Midwestern Excellence
Via Charlie Berens.
And, if you're looking for a quick catchup of Berens's work, here's how to do a proper Midwestern goodbye.
'i had no clue i had a wisconsin accent'
Via Charlie Berens.
And, if you're looking for a quick catchup of Berens's work, here's how to do a proper Midwestern goodbye.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.