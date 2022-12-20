Channel 5's Andrew Callaghan Tells Don Lemon That CNN Also 'Competes For Views.' Lemon Disagrees

Andrew Callaghan, a journalist who has reported on satanic temples, about sneaker culture, from an NRA convention, now has a new HBO documentary (his directorial feature) called "This Place Rules," coming out on December 30, 2022.

On a recent CNN appearance, Callaghan left host Don Lemon a bit agitated when he said both CNN and Fox, aka the mainstream media, "compete for views." He was talking about the broader scope of his film, including and how media networks keep a 24-hour news cycle running.

Andrew Callaghan on CNN: "Even CNN competes for views by running constant 24hr news cycles based upon fear, division, outrage & panic, probably like to sell ads."



Don Lemon: "I don't agree with what you're saying." pic.twitter.com/JpZoxeeTD4 — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) December 19, 2022

Not included in the clip is Callaghan and Lemon reaching an agreement about the specifics right after, per Mediaite, but a small wake up call for Lemon nonetheless. Here's Callaghan's segment in full, via Reddit.

