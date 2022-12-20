Popular
REAL TALK

Channel 5's Andrew Callaghan Tells Don Lemon That CNN Also 'Competes For Views.' Lemon Disagrees

Adwait
Channel 5's Andrew Callaghan Tells Don Lemon That CNN Also 'Competes For Views.' Lemon Disagrees
While promoting his new HBO documentary, Callaghan made sure to let CNN and its hosts know how he really felt about them.
Andrew Callaghan, a journalist who has reported on satanic temples, about sneaker culture, from an NRA convention, now has a new HBO documentary (his directorial feature) called "This Place Rules," coming out on December 30, 2022.

On a recent CNN appearance, Callaghan left host Don Lemon a bit agitated when he said both CNN and Fox, aka the mainstream media, "compete for views." He was talking about the broader scope of his film, including and how media networks keep a 24-hour news cycle running.



Not included in the clip is Callaghan and Lemon reaching an agreement about the specifics right after, per Mediaite, but a small wake up call for Lemon nonetheless. Here's Callaghan's segment in full, via Reddit.


Via Twitter.

