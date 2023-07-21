Canadian Doctors Restore Ukrainian Soldier's Face After Explosion

Last September, during the Ukrainian lightning counter-offensive to recapture Russian-occupied territory in the Harkib region, Ukrainian soldiers were hit by shells from retreating Russian tanks. Among the casualties was Alexander Carpets, who suffered severe facial injuries.

Carpets was later rescued and underwent multiple surgeries to restore his face. Leading his Canadian medical team, Dr. Oley Antonition arrived in Polant to treat wounded soldiers and provide training to Ukrainian surgeons. The program, launched back in 2015, aims to equip Ukrainian surgeons with the necessary skills and technology to treat severe trauma.

Today, the Canadian Ukraine Foundation, alongside Sunnybrook Hospital, has helped heal nearly 400 Ukrainian patients - there next mission is planned for this upcoming September.

Via CBC News; The National.