changing times
Can You Spot The $400 Million Difference In Burger King's New Logo?
As Burger King aims to make a comeback, branding and design expert Debbie Millman breaks down their end game and new logo details.
Via Wall Street Journal.
changing times
As Burger King aims to make a comeback, branding and design expert Debbie Millman breaks down their end game and new logo details.
Via Wall Street Journal.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.