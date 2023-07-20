Can You Guess Why Maps No Longer Point East As Being Up?

Traditionally, maps used to be oriented with East at the top, signifying the direction of the rising sun. However, during the 15th century, as European countries expanded their colonies, navigational tools like the compass, with its north-pointing needle, caused a significant shift in perspective.

European colonizers, previously reliant on the North Star for navigation, began preferring North as their starting point. Consequently, this change led to the standardization of maps with North at the top.

Although some exceptions exist, like the "You are here" maps in cities that still point East, the implications go beyond lost traditions.

Psychologically, research indicates that associating North with the top of the map often leads to a positive perception, meanwhile the South is relegated to a secondary position. Despite this setback however, alternative maps are emerging today to challenge this widely-accepted perspective.

Via Jay Foreman.