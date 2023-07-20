Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

quick history

Can You Guess Why Maps No Longer Point East As Being Up?

Joel Leal
Joel Leal
Can You Guess Why Maps No Longer Point East As Being Up?
Traditionally, maps used to be oriented with East at the top, signifying the direction of the rising sun.
· 3.3k reads
·
·
·

Traditionally, maps used to be oriented with East at the top, signifying the direction of the rising sun. However, during the 15th century, as European countries expanded their colonies, navigational tools like the compass, with its north-pointing needle, caused a significant shift in perspective.

European colonizers, previously reliant on the North Star for navigation, began preferring North as their starting point. Consequently, this change led to the standardization of maps with North at the top.

Although some exceptions exist, like the "You are here" maps in cities that still point East, the implications go beyond lost traditions.

Psychologically, research indicates that associating North with the top of the map often leads to a positive perception, meanwhile the South is relegated to a secondary position. Despite this setback however, alternative maps are emerging today to challenge this widely-accepted perspective.

Via Jay Foreman.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories