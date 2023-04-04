Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'I'M A BIG FAN OF HERS'

Caitlin Clark Says People Were Wrong To Criticize Angel Reese For Competing The Way She Did

Adwait
Adwait
Caitlin Clark Says People Were Wrong To Criticize Angel Reese For Competing The Way She Did
Clark explained why she felt proud of her appearance in the NCAA finals and opined why the criticism surrounding her opponent Angel Reese's actions was unnecessary.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, two NCAA athletes at the top of their game, squared off in the women's NCAA final, where Reese's LSU Tigers defeated Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. After Reese taunted Clark, there was a lot of public outcry about her actions. While many were quick to call Reese classless and criticized her, Clark said she had no problem with it and said Reese "should never be criticized for what she did."


Watch the full interview here:


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories