Caitlin Clark Says People Were Wrong To Criticize Angel Reese For Competing The Way She Did
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, two NCAA athletes at the top of their game, squared off in the women's NCAA final, where Reese's LSU Tigers defeated Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. After Reese taunted Clark, there was a lot of public outcry about her actions. While many were quick to call Reese classless and criticized her, Clark said she had no problem with it and said Reese "should never be criticized for what she did."
“I don't think Angel should be criticized at all. LSU deserves it, they played so well and like I said, I’m a big fan of hers.”
