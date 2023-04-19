Popular
that john williams score, tho

Twitter Hero Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Of Spielberg And Cruise Shooting 'Minority Report'

Jared Russo
Twitter Hero Shares Behind The Scenes Footage Of Spielberg And Cruise Shooting 'Minority Report'
TJ Mackey got some BTS footage onto Twitter for us to watch, particularly Tom Cruise being chased around and Colin Ferrell fighting him in a car factory. Great scene, go watch that movie if you haven't.
