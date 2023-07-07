Popular
Here's The Altercation That Britney Spears Is Seeking An Apology For From NBA Rookie Victor Wembanyama's Security Detail

Adwait
Here's The Altercation That Britney Spears Is Seeking An Apology For From NBA Rookie Victor Wembanyama's Security Detail
Britney Spears is seeking an apology after a member of new NBA player Victor Wembanyama's security entourage allegedly hit her in the face.
Via TMZ.


Wembanyama earlier said that a person "grabbed me from behind" when he was asked about the incident.

