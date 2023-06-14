DIE ANOTHER DAY
This Bad Boss Sketch Is Too Real, We're Gonna Be Sick
@saraisthreads #greenscreen The amount of people that have told me they experienced this exact scenario is truly astounding. This also happened to me before. 🥲 #fyp #work #working #corporate #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #corporateamerica #corporatehumor #office #officelife #manager #managersbelike #career #quietquit #actyourwage #skit #funny #sketch #quietquitting #veronica #morale #companymorale #company #companies ♬ original sound - Sarai Marie
Via Sarai Marie.