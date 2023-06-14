Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

DIE ANOTHER DAY

This Bad Boss Sketch Is Too Real, We're Gonna Be Sick

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
This Bad Boss Sketch Is Too Real, We're Gonna Be Sick
Have you ever been called a liar for being sick? This funny TikTok skit is bringing back some trauma.
·
·
·
@saraisthreads #greenscreen The amount of people that have told me they experienced this exact scenario is truly astounding. This also happened to me before. 🥲 #fyp #work #working #corporate #corporatelife #corporatetiktok #corporateamerica #corporatehumor #office #officelife #manager #managersbelike #career #quietquit #actyourwage #skit #funny #sketch #quietquitting #veronica #morale #companymorale #company #companies ♬ original sound - Sarai Marie

Via Sarai Marie.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories