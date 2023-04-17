Blink-182's Reunion, And More Of The Best Moments From Coachella Week One

The 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival concluded its first weekend on Sunday night. The second edition will be held on the upcoming weekend, from April 21 to 23. Here's a sampler of what went down at this year's first edition.

Blink-182's reunion

After trying to make it happen earlier, the band reunited with its original lineup of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom Delonge.

The classic Blink lineup — singer-bassist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker and singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge — reunited for the first time in a decade for a last-minute set at the Sahara Tent. This came after they were forced to postpone their initial March comeback show in Tijuana due to Barker's ill-timed finger injury. (It was also the band's first show since Hoppus recovered from a life-threatening case of Stage four lymphoma.) They resuscitated classics like "Girl at the Rock Show" and "What’s My Age Again?" and served a discourse on cancel culture, a phenomenon they miraculously avoided in the near 30 years since their inception. "We say, F— you, cancellation!" quipped DeLonge, to which Hoppus added, "We say, Just don't be a d—!"

[LAT]

The band fittingly entered to the "2001: A Space Odyssey" theme (with noted UFO researcher DeLonge wearing a shirt that read, "To the stars") and selected "Family Reunion" as their celebratory opening song. As DeLonge basked in the roars for his return to the band, he couldn't help but smirk as he held up a middle finger, later telling the crowd how much they're loved.

[Billboard]

Not only are Blink-182 back, but the banter between Hoppus and DeLonge is back too. Even Barker, who rarely steps up to the mic, gives the crowd a shout-out, something they agree is only happening because they're in SoCal. The visuals seem to be in on the joke too, with the words "crappy punk vibes" scrolling across the screen at one moment.

[NME]

Here are some performances from the official stream, but there're a lot of bootlegs already out there, including clips from Jai Paul's debut show and Frank Ocean's performance.







'No Reason' by The Chemical Brothers

'Cannonball' by The Breeders

'Runner' by Alex G

'Boys' by Charli XCX

'Heaven Surrounds Us Like A Hood' by Yves Tumor

'Ye' by Burna Boy

'Raingurl' by Yaeji