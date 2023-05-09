You'RE JOKING
The Best Stand-Up Comedy On Tiktok
Don't have the time to sift through the mountains of awful stand-up comedy on TikTok? Good news, we did the work for you. Here are five of the funniest clips available on congress' least-favorite social network.
@anisa.nandaula Best joke ever! 😹😹😹 #fypp #bestjokesever #hahahahahahaahha #standupcomediansrocks #standupcomedyaustralia #standupcomedyshows #americanpeoplebelike ♬ original sound - Anisa nandaula
We didn't know it was so easy for other folks to spot Americans, but it makes sense now that you say it.
@king_comedy4 Stand Up Comedy Show Episode 37 #standup #viral #foryou #funny #usa #lol #standupcomedy #standupcomedylive #viralvideo #viral #viralusa #funnyusa #funnyvideo ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show
Teaching is hard, but finding an affordable house in Los Angeles is even harder.
@drewshafercomedy Why you should never insult the waitstaff #petty #standupcomedy #comedy ♬ original sound - drewshafercomedy
If you're not nice to your wait staff, you're in for a bad time. Don't get caught paying the "a—hole tax."
@dwcomedy1 Spanish is my first language, but… #standupcomedy #standup #spanish ♬ original sound - Daniel Weingarten
Just because you can speak Spanish doesn't mean you're going to do well in Spanish class.
@callybeatoncomedian A dying man’s last request puts a whole new spin on Stand Up To Cancer 👀 #CallyBeaton #CallyBeatonComedian #FemaleComedian #StandUpComedy ♬ original sound - Cally Beaton
It's like an indecent proposal, but much, much darker.
[Image credit: king_comedy4, anisa.nandaula, drewshafercomedy]