The Best Stand-Up Comedy On Tiktok

From identifying Americans by their palms to dealing with bad customers, these are the best stand-up bits on TikTok.
Don't have the time to sift through the mountains of awful stand-up comedy on TikTok? Good news, we did the work for you. Here are five of the funniest clips available on congress' least-favorite social network.


@anisa.nandaula Best joke ever! 😹😹😹 #fypp #bestjokesever #hahahahahahaahha #standupcomediansrocks #standupcomedyaustralia #standupcomedyshows #americanpeoplebelike ♬ original sound - Anisa nandaula

We didn't know it was so easy for other folks to spot Americans, but it makes sense now that you say it.


@king_comedy4 Stand Up Comedy Show Episode 37 #standup #viral #foryou #funny #usa #lol #standupcomedy #standupcomedylive #viralvideo #viral #viralusa #funnyusa #funnyvideo ♬ Love You So - The King Khan & BBQ Show

Teaching is hard, but finding an affordable house in Los Angeles is even harder.


@drewshafercomedy Why you should never insult the waitstaff #petty #standupcomedy #comedy ♬ original sound - drewshafercomedy

If you're not nice to your wait staff, you're in for a bad time. Don't get caught paying the "a—hole tax."


@dwcomedy1 Spanish is my first language, but… #standupcomedy #standup #spanish ♬ original sound - Daniel Weingarten

Just because you can speak Spanish doesn't mean you're going to do well in Spanish class.


@callybeatoncomedian A dying man’s last request puts a whole new spin on Stand Up To Cancer 👀 #CallyBeaton #CallyBeatonComedian #FemaleComedian #StandUpComedy ♬ original sound - Cally Beaton

It's like an indecent proposal, but much, much darker.



[Image credit: king_comedy4, anisa.nandaula, drewshafercomedy]

