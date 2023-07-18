Popular
THAT 'STEAL A CAR' VIBE

Beatboxer Perfectly Replicates 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' Theme

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
Beatboxer Perfectly Replicates 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' Theme
This TikTok beatboxer breaks down every single layer needed to nail the "GTA: San Andreas" sounds with just your mouth.
@beatboxhiss GTA 산안드레아스 🚗 #fyp #foryourpage #Beatbox #Hiss #acapella #gta #sanandreas #gtasanandreas ♬ 오리지널 사운드 - Hiss

Via BeatBoxHiss. h/t amit-gautam.

