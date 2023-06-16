Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

THE LORD OF MALCONTENT

No, He Didn't Misspeak, He Created A Brand New Character: The Baron Of Bad News

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner
No, He Didn't Misspeak, He Created A Brand New Character: The Baron Of Bad News
No, not the bearer of bad news, he's the good ol' Bad News Baron — coming to a Tiktok near you.
·
·
·
@littlevictorianboy2

Baron of Bad News

♬ original sound - Little Victorian Boy

Via Little Victorian Boy.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories