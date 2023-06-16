THE LORD OF MALCONTENT
No, He Didn't Misspeak, He Created A Brand New Character: The Baron Of Bad News
@littlevictorianboy2
Baron of Bad News♬ original sound - Little Victorian Boy
Via Little Victorian Boy.
THE LORD OF MALCONTENT
@littlevictorianboy2
Baron of Bad News♬ original sound - Little Victorian Boy
Via Little Victorian Boy.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.