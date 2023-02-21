Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

SAME BUT DIFFERENT

A Side-By-Side Comparison Of The PSVR2 And PC VR Graphics, Using 'Kayak VR: Mirage'

Adwait
Adwait
A Side-By-Side Comparison Of The PSVR2 And PC VR Graphics, Using 'Kayak VR: Mirage'
Here are some of the noticeable visual differences between Sony's latest PlayStation Virtual Reality Headset 2 and a more generic PC VR headset
· 1.3k reads

Via UploadVR.


Here's how reviewers rated Sony's VR2, TL;DR — impressive but expensive.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories