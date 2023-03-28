Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

WHOA

A 'Powdercloud' Avalanche Coming Down Mount Timpanogos, Utah, Was Caught On Camera

Adwait
Adwait
A 'Powdercloud' Avalanche Coming Down Mount Timpanogos, Utah, Was Caught On Camera
Skiers at a resort in Sundance, Utah, witnessed a "powdercloud" avalanche rolling down Mount Timpanogos on March 27, and no injuries were reported.
· 225 reads

Via Twitter.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories